CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Shares Gap Down to $12.17

Shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.17, but opened at $11.82. CatchMark Timber Trust shares last traded at $11.44, with a volume of 2,506 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.63. The company has a market cap of $459.65 million, a P/E ratio of -78.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -150.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the second quarter worth $64,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the first quarter worth $103,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

