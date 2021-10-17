Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.67.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CBOE. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Compass Point raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of CBOE stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.54. 380,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,817. Cboe Global Markets has a fifty-two week low of $77.63 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.45.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.88 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.59%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

