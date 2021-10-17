CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

OTGLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CD Projekt from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, VTB Capital downgraded shares of CD Projekt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of CD Projekt stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.09. 19,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,542. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day moving average is $11.80. CD Projekt has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $31.56.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

