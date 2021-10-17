ChainX (PCX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.04 Million

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 17th. ChainX has a market capitalization of $47.93 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.27 or 0.00006849 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ChainX has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ChainX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.01 or 0.00069073 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00070995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.43 or 0.00103473 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,493.72 or 1.00361252 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,857.62 or 0.06195120 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00025254 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ChainX Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 11,238,875 coins. The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

Buying and Selling ChainX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChainX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChainX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.