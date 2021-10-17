ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Receives $72.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.63.

CCXI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $31.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $28.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

CCXI stock traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.47. 3,863,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,109,177. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.05. ChemoCentryx has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $70.29.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 568.54% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that ChemoCentryx will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other ChemoCentryx news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $157,720,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 1,443.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter worth $1,990,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 436,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,355,000 after buying an additional 33,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

