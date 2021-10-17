Chimpion (BNANA) Price Tops $3.35 on Major Exchanges

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. Chimpion has a market cap of $106.42 million and $869,955.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chimpion has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. One Chimpion coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.35 or 0.00005509 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00044612 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.91 or 0.00208430 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.86 or 0.00093380 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Chimpion Profile

Chimpion (CRYPTO:BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion . The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Buying and Selling Chimpion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

