ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) and Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) Head-To-Head Survey

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) and Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and Rockley Photonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES 13.23% 15.66% 9.21% Rockley Photonics N/A -259.82% -8.33%

6.5% of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.5% of Rockley Photonics shares are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Rockley Photonics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rockley Photonics has a beta of -0.07, indicating that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and Rockley Photonics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES 0 0 0 0 N/A Rockley Photonics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Rockley Photonics has a consensus price target of $17.25, indicating a potential upside of 138.59%. Given Rockley Photonics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rockley Photonics is more favorable than ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and Rockley Photonics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES $819.50 million 1.43 $84.72 million N/A N/A Rockley Photonics N/A N/A -$8.22 million $0.04 180.75

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has higher revenue and earnings than Rockley Photonics.

Summary

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES beats Rockley Photonics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc. provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others. The company was founded on July 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

Rockley Photonics Company Profile

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

