CIBC Increases Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target to C$22.00

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at CIBC from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TPZ. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Topaz Energy to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Tudor Pickering upped their price target on shares of Topaz Energy to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Topaz Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.25.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.33 billion and a PE ratio of 179.31. Topaz Energy has a one year low of C$12.82 and a one year high of C$18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 32.47 and a current ratio of 32.52.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). Sell-side analysts expect that Topaz Energy will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

