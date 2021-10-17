City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,730 shares during the quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HYI. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth $178,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth $180,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 9.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 59.7% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 35.9% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 6,870 shares during the period.

NYSE HYI traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $15.87. 43,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,199. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $16.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day moving average of $15.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0945 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

