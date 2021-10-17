City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Has $99.42 Million Stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,147,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,810 shares during the period. iShares China Large-Cap ETF makes up about 5.2% of City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. owned about 1.80% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $99,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 527.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,722,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,333,000 after buying an additional 1,447,938 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 90.4% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 45,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 21,464 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $436,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 143,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,771,000 after buying an additional 9,555 shares during the period.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FXI traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,678,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,314,223. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.45. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $54.53.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.