City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 28.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 399,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,080 shares during the period. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF accounts for about 1.9% of City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $37,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,544,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,137,000 after purchasing an additional 720,054 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 300,879.3% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,640,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,792 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,967,000 after purchasing an additional 331,483 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,880,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,325,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,485,000 after purchasing an additional 212,810 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWY traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,465,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,603,087. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52-week low of $64.46 and a 52-week high of $96.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.68.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

