Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 349,300 shares, a growth of 74.9% from the September 15th total of 199,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLZNF opened at $21.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.18. Clariant has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $21.25.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Clariant in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Care Chemicals; Catalysis; Natural Resources; Plastics and Coatings; and Corporate. The Care Chemicals segment comprises the industrial and consumer specialties business unit (BU), food additives as well as the industrial biotechnology business.

