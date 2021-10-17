Clearbridge Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $5,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,520,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,559 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Sanofi by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,384,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,204 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,255,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,455,000 after purchasing an additional 203,040 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Sanofi by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,416,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,519,000 after purchasing an additional 100,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp increased its position in Sanofi by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,531,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,665,000 after purchasing an additional 620,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SNY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink upgraded Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

SNY opened at $48.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.27. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $54.26.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 16.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi acquired 66,667 shares of Sanofi stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,005.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

