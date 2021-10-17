CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.10 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) will post $48.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings. CNB Financial reported sales of $41.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full year sales of $189.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $189.30 million to $189.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $196.20 million, with estimates ranging from $196.00 million to $196.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CNB Financial.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.95 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 21.12%.

CCNE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CNB Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

In other news, COO Michael D. Peduzzi purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.18 per share, for a total transaction of $120,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CNB Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,011,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,892,000 after purchasing an additional 75,907 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in CNB Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 642,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,661,000 after purchasing an additional 12,155 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CNB Financial by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in CNB Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in CNB Financial by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 239,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CCNE traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,166. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.24. The company has a market capitalization of $421.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. CNB Financial has a 52-week low of $16.20 and a 52-week high of $26.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.15%.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNB Financial (CCNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.