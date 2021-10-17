Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) PT Lowered to GBX 2,725 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 2,725 ($35.60) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola HBC currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,865 ($37.43).

Coca-Cola HBC has a 1-year low of GBX 1,711.60 ($22.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,809.60 ($36.71). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,545.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,560.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.83.

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,656 ($34.70), for a total value of £265,600 ($347,008.10). Insiders have sold 24,113 shares of company stock worth $64,169,857 in the last quarter.

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

