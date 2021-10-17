Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) Short Interest Up 60.5% in September

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, an increase of 60.5% from the September 15th total of 34,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 452,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CCNC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,364,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,550. Code Chain New Continent has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $11.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average is $2.19.

Get Code Chain New Continent alerts:

Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter. Code Chain New Continent had a negative net margin of 182.00% and a negative return on equity of 77.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Code Chain New Continent during the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Code Chain New Continent during the second quarter worth approximately $326,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Code Chain New Continent during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Code Chain New Continent in the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Code Chain New Continent in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 1.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Code Chain New Continent Company Profile

Code Chain New Continent Ltd. engages in the trading services. The company operates its business into two segments. Coal wholesales and Mobile gaming development. Coal wholesale segment engages in sale of coke, steels, construction materials, mechanical equipment and steel scrap. Mobile game development provides gaming development and electronic token services.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Code Chain New Continent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Code Chain New Continent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.