Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Receives $30.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.14.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Codexis from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Codexis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Codexis stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.33. The company had a trading volume of 586,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,249. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.17. Codexis has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $32.42.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $25.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.04 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Codexis will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Codexis by 2,965.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Codexis in the first quarter worth about $140,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis during the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Codexis by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 11,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

