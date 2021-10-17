Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 271.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,641 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,367 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $17,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTSH. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $963,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $337,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 157,580 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $12,310,000 after purchasing an additional 11,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,365 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $201,202.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $78.83 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $66.19 and a one year high of $82.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Societe Generale raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

