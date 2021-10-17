Coin Artist 1-Day Volume Tops $3,513.00 (COIN)

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 17th. Coin Artist has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and $3,513.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin Artist coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.72 or 0.00002798 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Coin Artist has traded down 27.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00044709 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.07 or 0.00205611 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.23 or 0.00093339 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Coin Artist Coin Profile

Coin Artist is a coin. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 coins. Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Coin Artist is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin is a cross-chain P2P decentralized wallet, exchange, and assistant powered by atomic swap and artificial intelligence technology. The $COIN protocol and token are two central elements of the coin ecosystem. Built on Ethereum, the $COIN protocol is designed to provide the performance, scalability and supportability necessary for all applications and blockchain-related use cases. On the other hand, the $COIN token is a primary means of exchange used to pay for the execution of smart contracts, and for compensation to liquidity providers and stakers in the Coin ecosystem. It acts as a network access token which will enable holders to execute Coin smart, stake interest, execute governance rights, and more. “

Buying and Selling Coin Artist

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Artist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin Artist should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin Artist using one of the exchanges listed above.

