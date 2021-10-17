Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $950.97 Million

Brokerages expect Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) to announce $950.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Colfax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $934.75 million to $968.10 million. Colfax reported sales of $805.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Colfax will report full-year sales of $3.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $3.84 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $985.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.17 million. Colfax had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 7.06%.

CFX has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Colfax stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,746,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.81. Colfax has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $51.05.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $3,201,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 151,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $7,422,368.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,334,249.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,222 shares of company stock worth $13,506,058 in the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Colfax during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Colfax by 4.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,549,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,687,000 after buying an additional 97,220 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colfax during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 53.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 525,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,008,000 after purchasing an additional 183,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

