Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Conifer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNFR opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. Conifer has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $25.29 million, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average is $3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.26). Conifer had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $35.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conifer will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph D. Sarafa bought 38,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $103,777.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 52.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Conifer stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 104,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC owned 1.08% of Conifer as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

