Continental Grain Co. Raises Stock Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Continental Grain Co. lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 133,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Fomento Económico Mexicano comprises about 3.6% of Continental Grain Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Continental Grain Co.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $11,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 17.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Fomento Económico Mexicano stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $84.16. 633,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,390. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.86. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $89.59.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 3.10%. As a group, analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

FMX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.83.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.