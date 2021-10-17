Contrasting HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) & MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI)

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

HealthEquity has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MercadoLibre has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares HealthEquity and MercadoLibre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HealthEquity 0.10% 5.25% 2.90% MercadoLibre -0.02% 5.55% 0.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for HealthEquity and MercadoLibre, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HealthEquity 0 3 7 1 2.82 MercadoLibre 0 2 14 0 2.88

HealthEquity currently has a consensus price target of $85.70, indicating a potential upside of 35.71%. MercadoLibre has a consensus price target of $1,905.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.87%. Given HealthEquity’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe HealthEquity is more favorable than MercadoLibre.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HealthEquity and MercadoLibre’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HealthEquity $733.57 million 7.19 $8.83 million $1.22 51.76 MercadoLibre $3.97 billion 19.56 -$710,000.00 ($0.08) -19,538.63

HealthEquity has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MercadoLibre. MercadoLibre is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HealthEquity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.2% of MercadoLibre shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of HealthEquity shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of MercadoLibre shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

HealthEquity beats MercadoLibre on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc. provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives. The company was founded by Stephen D. Neeleman on September 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc. engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions. The company was founded by Marcos Eduardo Galperin on October 15, 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

