Contrasting Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) & Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK)

Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK) and Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Video River Networks and Seritage Growth Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Video River Networks 19.13% 269.53% 60.38% Seritage Growth Properties -136.91% -19.03% -6.28%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Video River Networks and Seritage Growth Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Video River Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A Seritage Growth Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.2% of Seritage Growth Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of Seritage Growth Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Video River Networks and Seritage Growth Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Video River Networks $1.63 million 11.19 -$80,000.00 N/A N/A Seritage Growth Properties $116.50 million 5.46 -$105.03 million N/A N/A

Video River Networks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Seritage Growth Properties.

Volatility and Risk

Video River Networks has a beta of -0.97, meaning that its share price is 197% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seritage Growth Properties has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Video River Networks beats Seritage Growth Properties on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Video River Networks

Video River Networks, Inc. is a technology holding, which engages in the management of portfolio of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics assets and businesses. Its assets include operations that design, develop, manufacture, and sell electric vehicles and design, manufacture, install and sell power controls, battery technology, wireless technology, and residential utility meters and remote, mission-critical devices mostly engineered through artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic technologies. The company was founded on April 26, 1983 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

About Seritage Growth Properties

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations. The company was founded on June 3, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

