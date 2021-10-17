Cormark Comments on 114324 (WPT.TO)’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:WPT)

114324 (WPT.TO) (TSE:WPT) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 114324 (WPT.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 13th. Cormark analyst M. Whale forecasts that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for 114324 (WPT.TO)’s FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

114324 (WPT.TO) (TSE:WPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$104.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$84.42 million.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for 114324 (WPT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 114324 (WPT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.