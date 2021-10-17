Critical Review: Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) and Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) and Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Neogen and Alpha Teknova, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neogen 0 0 0 0 N/A Alpha Teknova 0 0 4 0 3.00

Alpha Teknova has a consensus price target of $27.67, indicating a potential upside of 19.77%. Given Alpha Teknova’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alpha Teknova is more favorable than Neogen.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Neogen and Alpha Teknova’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neogen $468.46 million 9.42 $60.88 million $0.57 72.00 Alpha Teknova N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Neogen has higher revenue and earnings than Alpha Teknova.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.0% of Neogen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.9% of Alpha Teknova shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Neogen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Neogen and Alpha Teknova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neogen 13.00% 7.67% 7.02% Alpha Teknova N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Neogen beats Alpha Teknova on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neogen

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation. The Animal Safety segment includes a line of consumable products marketed to veterinarians and animal health product distributors. The company was founded on June 30, 1981 and is headquartered in Lansing, MI.

About Alpha Teknova

Alpha Teknova, Inc. provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Hollister, California.

