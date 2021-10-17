Critical Review: Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) vs. Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN)

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) and Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Everspin Technologies and Rubicon Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everspin Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Rubicon Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.1% of Everspin Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of Rubicon Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 23.6% of Everspin Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of Rubicon Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Everspin Technologies has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rubicon Technology has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Everspin Technologies and Rubicon Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everspin Technologies $42.03 million 2.76 -$8.51 million ($0.45) -13.38 Rubicon Technology $4.47 million 5.52 -$1.06 million N/A N/A

Rubicon Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Everspin Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Everspin Technologies and Rubicon Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everspin Technologies -13.48% -31.23% -16.81% Rubicon Technology -41.49% -4.64% -4.46%

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

About Rubicon Technology

Rubicon Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It operates through the following business segments: Sapphire and Pharmacy Business. The company was founded on February 7, 2001 and is headquartered in Bensenville, IL.

