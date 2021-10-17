Crypto Sports (CSPN) Market Cap Hits $412,878.61

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. Over the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular exchanges. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $412,878.61 and $287.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

