Cryptonovae (YAE) 1-Day Volume Reaches $23,930.00

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. Over the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded down 30.6% against the US dollar. One Cryptonovae coin can now be bought for $0.0441 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges. Cryptonovae has a total market cap of $1.74 million and $23,930.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00069013 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00070636 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.00 or 0.00103150 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,065.97 or 1.00040140 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,833.18 or 0.06178452 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00024524 BTC.

Cryptonovae Coin Profile

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,356,996 coins. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae . The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae

Buying and Selling Cryptonovae

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonovae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptonovae using one of the exchanges listed above.

