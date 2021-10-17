CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Short Interest Up 54.5% in September

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 549,000 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the September 15th total of 355,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of CTS in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of CTS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CTS alerts:

CTS stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.22. 149,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,674. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.94 million, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.69. CTS has a fifty-two week low of $25.40 and a fifty-two week high of $39.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.13.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $129.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.47 million. CTS had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that CTS will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTS. Cowen downgraded CTS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.