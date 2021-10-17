Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCU) Short Interest Update

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the September 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Data Knights Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Data Knights Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Data Knights Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,339,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Data Knights Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Data Knights Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,526,000.

Shares of DKDCU remained flat at $$10.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. Data Knights Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $11.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.46.

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on a business focus on the data centers and internet technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chessington, the United Kingdom.

