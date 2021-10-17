DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Reaches Market Cap of $5.97 Million

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 17th. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $5.97 million and $1.20 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000660 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.29 or 0.00068973 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.66 or 0.00074464 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.97 or 0.00107596 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,128.44 or 0.99696285 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,867.53 or 0.06307680 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00025887 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol launched on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,734,172 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

