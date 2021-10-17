Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €28.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DTE. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group set a €24.20 ($28.47) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €23.20 ($27.29).

Shares of FRA DTE opened at €16.53 ($19.44) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €17.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €17.37. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a one year high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

