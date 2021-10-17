Devery Hits Market Cap of $199,702.71 (EVE)

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded 21% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. During the last week, Devery has traded down 35.9% against the US dollar. One Devery coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Devery has a total market cap of $199,702.71 and $5,150.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00044981 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.69 or 0.00204297 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.02 or 0.00093424 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

About Devery

Devery (CRYPTO:EVE) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,697 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,107 coins. Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Devery is devery.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

