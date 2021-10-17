Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 3,370 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,485,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.82% of Apogee Enterprises worth $60,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APOG. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $29,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 1,688.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 14.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APOG stock opened at $38.85 on Friday. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.29 and a 1 year high of $43.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.55 and its 200-day moving average is $38.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 353.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

In related news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $71,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

