Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,337,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,669 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $61,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in JELD-WEN by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in JELD-WEN by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT increased its position in JELD-WEN by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 19,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded JELD-WEN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.22.

In related news, EVP Peter Farmakis sold 84,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $2,365,171.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 14,883,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $424,168,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,005,955 shares of company stock worth $427,605,046. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

JELD stock opened at $25.96 on Friday. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.04.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

JELD-WEN Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JELD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD).

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.