Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:RETL) Shares Set to Split on Monday, October 25th

Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:RETL) shares are scheduled to split on Monday, October 25th. The 5-1 split was announced on Monday, October 25th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares stock opened at $195.00 on Friday. Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $41.95 and a 52 week high of $303.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.82.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:RETL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.14% of Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3x Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Retail Bull 2x Shares, seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the performance of the Russell 1000 Retail Index. The Retail Index is an index comprised of companies that sell to consumers those discretionary products supplied by manufacturers.

