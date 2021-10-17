Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) Short Interest Down 31.6% in September

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the September 15th total of 7,900 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCB traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.41. 4,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,660. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.31. Discovery has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $150.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.03.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Discovery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Discovery stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares during the period. Discovery comprises about 1.4% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

