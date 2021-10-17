Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Receives $87.75 Average PT from Analysts

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.75.

DCBO has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Docebo from C$95.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Docebo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCBO. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Docebo by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Docebo by 50.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 832,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,810,000 after acquiring an additional 279,347 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Docebo in the first quarter valued at $21,445,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Docebo by 37.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Docebo by 21.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 675,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,975,000 after acquiring an additional 118,566 shares during the last quarter. 27.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Docebo stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.24. The company had a trading volume of 57,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,099. Docebo has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $92.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -297.08.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $25.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.23 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Docebo will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

