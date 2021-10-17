Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 5.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,717,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,040 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $587,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Quilter Plc raised its position in Dollar General by 1.1% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 62,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,725,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 36.0% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 88.3% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 27,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. OTR Global lowered Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.14.

NYSE DG opened at $212.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $239.35. The company has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.01.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.82%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

