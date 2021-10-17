DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

DOYU has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DouYu International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.12.

Shares of NASDAQ DOYU opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. DouYu International has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 0.90.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). DouYu International had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. DouYu International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DouYu International will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in DouYu International by 20.4% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 122,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 20,745 shares during the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC purchased a new stake in DouYu International in the second quarter worth approximately $1,837,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DouYu International by 510.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 81,208 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in DouYu International by 209.4% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,293,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DouYu International by 37.2% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,612,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,032,000 after purchasing an additional 437,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

