Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) PT Set at €85.50 by Warburg Research

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) has been given a €85.50 ($100.59) price objective by Warburg Research in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €96.50 ($113.53) price target on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, July 16th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €83.80 ($98.59).

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €69.00 ($81.18) on Friday. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €60.70 ($71.41) and a fifty-two week high of €82.70 ($97.29). The stock has a market cap of $701.04 million and a PE ratio of 4.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €72.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is €74.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.19, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.22.

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

