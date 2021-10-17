DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $50.00

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.00 and last traded at $49.99, with a volume of 516 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.59.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DTM. Mizuho began coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on DT Midstream in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on DT Midstream in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.78.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.36 million. Analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DT Midstream Company Profile (NYSE:DTM)

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

