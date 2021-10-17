Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 161,100 shares, a decline of 33.6% from the September 15th total of 242,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 18,379 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 254,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 59,672 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,563,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after buying an additional 61,762 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000.

DPG traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,540. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.33. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $15.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.92%.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Duff & Phelps Utility & Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It’s investment objective is to seek total return resulting primarily from a high level of current income, with an emphasis on providing tax-advantaged dividend income, and growth in current income, and secondarily from capital appreciation.

