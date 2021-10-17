Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 394.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,248 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 62.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Vertical Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.67.

NYSE:DUK opened at $100.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.80. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.56 and a 52 week high of $108.38. The company has a market capitalization of $77.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

