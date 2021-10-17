DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 139.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in DXC Technology by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in DXC Technology by 2.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in DXC Technology by 36.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in DXC Technology by 2.4% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

DXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.31.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $49,803.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 9,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.86 per share, with a total value of $369,752.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,060.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 17,791 shares of company stock valued at $684,089 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology stock opened at $34.92 on Friday. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $16.88 and a 52-week high of $44.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.01 and a 200-day moving average of $36.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

