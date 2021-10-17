Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.25

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.25 and traded as high as $1.58. Dynatronics shares last traded at $1.52, with a volume of 99,443 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Dynatronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynatronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $31.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of -0.14.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 27.21% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $12.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatronics Co. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DYNT. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatronics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 719,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Dynatronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatronics during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatronics during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. 9.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT)

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.

