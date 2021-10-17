East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $456.58 Million

Analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) will report sales of $456.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $447.50 million and the highest is $461.90 million. East West Bancorp posted sales of $373.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.71 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 42.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EWBC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.50.

NASDAQ EWBC traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.08. East West Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.13 and a fifty-two week high of $83.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.25%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $107,074.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $401,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 838,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,979,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 203,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,753,000 after purchasing an additional 16,213 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

