easyJet (LON:EZJ) Price Target Increased to GBX 705 by Analysts at Barclays

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its price objective upped by Barclays from GBX 685 ($8.95) to GBX 705 ($9.21) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 963 ($12.58) price target on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on easyJet in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 595 ($7.77) target price on easyJet in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Liberum Capital raised easyJet to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 821.61 ($10.73).

Get easyJet alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.17. easyJet has a 1-year low of GBX 459.04 ($6.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 727.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,559.80.

In other news, insider Stephen Hester purchased 73,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 690 ($9.01) per share, for a total transaction of £503,700 ($658,087.27). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 73,041 shares of company stock worth $50,399,746.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.