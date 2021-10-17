Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elastic N.V. is a search company. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products which ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis and visualization. Elastic N.V. is based in Mountain View, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ESTC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $182.37.

NYSE ESTC opened at $171.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.44 and a 200-day moving average of $140.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Elastic has a 1-year low of $97.48 and a 1-year high of $177.74.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.21 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.26%. The company’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total value of $926,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Schuurman sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $82,675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 569,628 shares of company stock worth $93,972,004. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

